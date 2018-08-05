Downtown’s largest traders association hit streets in support of Article 35A

Will fight for it even if we have to sacrifice ourselves’
Will fight for it even if we have to sacrifice ourselves’
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, August 4:
Beopar Mandal- the largest traders’ body of the old city on Saturday held a protest demonstration in Maharaj Gunj in support of protection of Article 35A. Traders in downtown staged a protest stating that they will fight for the clause even if they have to sacrifice themselves.
Khurshid Ahmad, President of Beopar Mandal while protesting said that they won’t allow the central government to tinker with the Article 35A.
“The article is a Jugular vein for the people of Kashmir and we won’t let anyone tinker with it even if we have to sacrifice ourselves for the sake for its protection,” Khurshid said.
He stated that they have compromised on everything since ages and tinkering with the article would trigger outrage among people in Kashmir and government will be responsible for that.
“We have been deprived of basic necessities but we never raised our voice for that but this time the matter is about the pride and prestige of the state and we won’t let them go away with whatever they do,” he said.
Demanding the abolishment of hearing regarding the article, Khurshid said that the protests will continue to erupt till justice won’t be done stating that situation will get worse as they are ready to die for its protection.
Meanwhile, various trade bodies also participated in the protest that was organized by Beopar Mandal.
“Interference with the Article 35A will no longer be tolerated and we warn the government not to tinker with the clause as they would be responsible for the uprising after that,” said a member of other traders association.
He added that all they want is the government to dismiss the petition challenging Article 35A.