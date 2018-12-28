Downtown victim of gross neglect by successive governments: Mayor

Directions for speedy disposal of public grievances passed
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 27:
Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu along with senior officers of Corporation Thursday visited various areas of the city including Hassanabad, Kathidarwaza, Pokhribal, Dadibagh, Hawal, Sheikh Colony Kanidewar, Umar Colony Lal Bazar, Saderbal to take stock of sanitation and various works under process.
In a statement issued here SMC spokesperson said that while touring Pokhribal area, Mattu on receiving several complaints from public passed on directions to conduct water analysis of a water treatment plant located at Pokhribal.
Mayor who was also accompanied by the concerned Corporators said the successive Governments has not been able to provide basic amenities like sanitation, clean drinking water facilities, clean roads, safe distribution of power network and hygienic conditions of living to Downtown, the spokesperson added.
These are the basic necessities that Shehri Khas, known for its historic significance, has been deprived of, said Mattu.
He passed on instructions to the concerned officers to strategize and work on these lines so that Downtown dwellers have right to these basic amenities in the first instance.
During the tour many delegations from different area interacted with Mayor and put forth thier issues.
On this, Mayor passed on directions for speedy disposal of public grievances. At Saderbal area, Mattu stressed on need of development and maintenance of specific Ghats in order to restore these Ghats.
The representatives of Imambara at Hassanabad requested Mayor to provide assistance in building infrastructure of Imambara.
On this Mayor assured full support and directed the concerned officers to gear up for initiating the process for the said work as soon as possible.
Mattu also visited Government High School at Kathi Maidan and said that there is a lack of proper infrastructure for which the matter needs to be taken up with Director Education.
Besides this, a dispensary lacking manpower at Haakh Bazar was also inspected .
While visiting shrine at Shiekh Colony Kani Devar Hawal, Mayor after interacting with its locals gave directions to the concerned officers to conduct tiling work of approaching road that connects towards the shrine.
A marriage hall that was in shambles at Kani Devaar was also inspected by Mattu. It was decided that the marriage hall needs to be fully renovated before its utilization for public, the spokesperson added.