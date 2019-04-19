Downtown, uptown boycott polls

April 19, 2019 | Junaid Kathju / Irfan Yattoo

Dal witnesses brisk voting

Keeping with its tradition, the boycott effect was evident in Srinagar downtown in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Many polling booths in the city wore a deserted look due to minimal participation of people.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, many people expressed resentment in exercising their franchise till the “Kashmir issue” is resolved.

“Nobody votes in downtown and nobody will till Kashmir issue is resolved. We can’t betray the blood of people for development,” a group of youngsters outside Nowhatta polling station said.

They also raked up frequent arrests and nocturnal raids by Police in the area.

Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, an elderly man, refused to exercise his franchise and castigated people who choose to vote accusing them of taking money from the candidates.

“So many people have died in Kashmir. What should we vote for,” he said.

In four polling stations at Government Higher Secondary School Nowhatta all were empty of people as only 36 votes were polled out of 1761 votes till 4 pm.

Similarly, in Nawa Kadal, Rajouri Kadal, Nawab Bazar, Eidgah area of downtown, either zero or single digit votes were polled.

Rubbishing any chance of casting their vote, a group of elderly men, sitting outside the polling booths in Eidgah, complained about the failure of the successive elected representatives to either work toward solving the Kashmir issue or tangibly improving the basic facilities in the Srinagar city.

The Srinagar district, spread into eight assembly constituency, recorded only eight percent of total voter turnout.

Hazratbal recorded 8.5 percent of total votes. Zadibal records 7.3 percent. Eidgah 2.6 percent, Khanyar 7.9 percent, HabbaKadal 3.9 percent, Amira Kadal 4.3 percent, Sonawar 11.6 percent and Batamaloo recorded 7.9 percent of total turnout till 5 pm.

Large contingents of paramilitary forces deployed in polling stations in old city were napping to kill their time.

“There is no participation of people here unlike in others parts of India. We have hardly seen any voters since morning,” a few paramilitary forces deployed for the poll process said.

Maisuma area also witnessed poll boycott.

In polling stations of Mandir Bagh and Basant Bagh, of the 2626 votes, only 132 people had exercised their franchise.

Locals said they would never participate in election till Government of India does not recognise “aspirations” of the people.

Many people also expressed anger toward the policies of New Delhi vis-à-vis Kashmir and its separatist leadership.

“On the one hand, India is leaving no stone unturned to suppress us and on the other hand their politicians are seeking votes in the name of safeguarding our interest. It is a sheer hypocrisy,” they said.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for a boycott while militants had warned contestants of dire consequences against the participation in polls.

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah, Irfan Ansari of the Peoples Conference (PC), Aga Syed Mohsin of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Khalid Jehangir of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are contesting the Srinagar parliamentary seat.

Three polling stations set up at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothi Bagh, Lal Chowk wore a deserted look.

Similarly in Maisuma, Barrow Ghat, Gawa Kadal, Sheikh Bagh, Amira Kadal, Rajbagh, Magarmal, Batamaloo, Qamarwari, Parimpora, Jawahar Nagar, Budshah Natipora, Barzulla, Sanatnagar, Chanapora, Abi Guzar, Nowgam, Rambagh and other areas also witnessed low turnout.

Muhammad Imran at Batamaloo told Rising Kashmir that he did not cast his vote saying that all political parties had failed to resolve Kashmir issue.

“We are witnessing everyday killings and it should be stopped first,” Imran said.

Political parties are claiming to do a lot of things but none among them is going to do anything for the people, he said.

However, another resident Raja Hameed, who cast his vote at Polling station Batamaloo, said Kashmir needs a leader who could speak in New Delhi for the people.

“We need a change and that will only come through good political leadership. If we boycott our votes will be wasted but same votes can change our fortunes,” Hameed said.

In 2017, Srinagar bye-polls recorded an all-time low of 7.2 percent turnout as the polls were marred by violence that had left nine people dead.

Another resident at Maisuma, Fayaz Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that he choose to stay away from casting his vote.

He said religious parties were banned in Kashmir and even civilian traffic was barred from playing on roads.

Successive governments have failed to resolve Kashmir issue; they only befool people and nothing else, Ahmad said.

“How can people vote for those who forced Kashmiri youth to join militant ranks,” Ahmad said adding that until Kashmir issue would not be resolved boycott factor would be always there.

After staying away from polling booths in Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls, the inhabitants of Dal Lake Thursday thronged to polling stations to exercise their right to franchise.

Many polling stations set up in the interiors of Dal Lake, stretching from Chowdary Bagh, Rainawari to Moti Mohalla in Nishat, saw brisk participation of voters most of the day.

Long serpentine queues were witnessed outside polling booths inside Dal lake.

Voters belonging to different age groups were seen heading to polling stations since morning to cast their votes.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, most people highlighted the want of better road connectivity as their main reason for participating in the polls.

“We are the most backward class of people in Srinagar city. Nobody bothers to address our issues. In the past 10 years, despite several promises, the process of our road connectivity with the rest of the city is in limbo,” Ishfaq Hussain, a local from Kani Kach Mohalla said.

The locals allege that despite their several approaches to Peoples Democratic Party MLA Asiea Naqash for the macdamisation of road, she refused to fulfill their demand.

“She categorically told us that she has bought the votes in Dal Lake and thus can’t help them out,” they alleged.

Residents of Latti Mohalla shared similar thoughts.

Muhammad Ismail, 35, said better road was a primary reason for them to vote in these elections.

Seconding Ismail, Muzaffar Hussain Latti, said the previous government didn’t fulfill their one demand after taking over the reins of the State.

“We have worse condition here than villages in Kashmir. When it rains, it is almost impossible to travel on road,” he said.

Both in Kanikach and Latti polling station, more than 50 percent votes were cast till afternoon.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Kat Mohalla.

Apart from regular voters, many first time voters were also seen standing in a queue to cast their votes.

Out of total 850 voters in the mohalla, 365 voters had cast their vote till noon.

In Motti Mohalla near Nishat which falls under the Bud Dal, a group of people sitting on the banks of Dal Lake also referred to development as a main objective to cast votes.

Saif Nazir, a government servant, said due to the lack of interest of the government the locals in the area had to pay from their own pocket to repair the road.

“We are living in isolation. Despite being natives of Srinagar, we have been neglected for so many years,” Nazir said.

Even though the overall percentage in Srinagar district remained in single digits, Dal lake area which comes under Hazratbal constituency recorded second highest 8.5 percent of total votes.

On Hurriyat boycott calls, the Dal dwellers criticised the separatist leaders for their “double standards” toward the resolution of Kashmir.

“Before questioning us, Hurriyat leaders should set their own house in order. Their children and relatives are well settled in life. Let them sacrifice their own family first, before lecturing others,” they said.

The locals also refuted the blames of destroying the lake by resorting to illegal construction and put the onus on Lakes and Water Development Authority (LAWDA) for its failure to restore the cleanliness of the lake.

“Everybody blames Dal dwellers for spoiling the lake. But it was LAWDA who has turned this into drainage. All the waste of the city is directed into the lake,” the locals said. “Even their rehabilitation of Dal dwellers to Rakh Arth tuned out to be a failure.”