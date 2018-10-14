Downtown keeps boycott date

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Oct 13:
As people kept away from voting during the third phase of the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Kashmir valley on Saturday, people in Srinagar downtown followed the set precedent.
In Jamia Masjid ward, the polling station set-up inside Iqbal Mission School in Saraf Kadal wore a deserted look with a group of people sitting outside the booth compound mocking the polls in their discussion.
The group told Rising Kashmir team that no vote had been cast till noon and they were sure that none would be cast till the voting concludes.
“Don’t ask us about elections, it’s is all a sham,” they said.
They said people voting elsewhere in the Valley were either paid or coerced by the State government.
“Do you expect that in Jamia Masjid ward there will be voting,” the group said.
In Rangahamam area of Makhdoom Sahab ward, the reminiscence of the boycott scenes from parts of Valley were evident in the polling booth inside Government High School Nowhatta.
“We have never voted for India,” Rashid Ali, a shop owner said. “Srinagar has been an ardent critique of the sham elections conducted in the State.”
The elections and all the fuss around them are for the rural areas which too had boycotted them now.
He said people here do not want any development.
“Anyway the downtown has been left in a lurch when it comes to development of the city,” Ali said.
For Rehana Gani, a resident of Eidgah ward of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, elections mean a holiday.
“I don’t have to go to college and that is the only good thing about elections,” Gani said while buying grocery items from a store near her house.
Seconding Gani, the grocery store owner, Farooq Ahmad Kawa said the polling day means a holiday for his children at school.
“When I was young there used to be curfew on the election day around here in Eidgah. Then it used to be a holiday but inside our homes. At least today children play in the grounds,” Kawa said. “Since 1996, we have seen elections here and the only meaning of a polling day was to play carom with our cousins.”
In uptown Raj Bagh ward of SMC, the polling station wore the desolate look just like downtown areas.
In the makeshift tin shed polling booth in Armwari area, the polling staff was waiting for a single voter till 10 pm.
Outside the polling booth here, the life affected by the shutdown call had only fortified the resolve of the people not to participate in the election process.
“Let them elect who they want from our area. Nobody has undertaken any tangible developmental project here,” Ayoob Dar, a local said.
