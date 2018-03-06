Downtown gets ‘Muscle Studio’

MusaibMehraj
In a respite to fitness aficionados across summer capital, Srinagar, ‘The Muscle Studio SXR’ Gym and Spa was thrown open Monday morning at Kaathi Darwaza in summer capital Srinagar here.
The fitness center provides facilities that have been used for the first time in valley as the equipment’s have been imported from outside the state and are made by country’s finest machinery brand.
The center provides luxury to practice and utilize sophisticated machinery that has been introduced for the first time in the state.
The gym was inaugurated by four time Mr. Asia winner, TanveerQureshi a professional body builder from Delhi.
“I have been to Kashmir before as well; the boys here are supremely talented I just want to convey them to stay away from drugs and other hustles. The addiction for gym and fitness is the best one can have,” Tanveer said.
The gym provides all the luxuries a professional fitness center has and all the people from ladies, gents, boys, girls, kids, senior citizens can be a part of the franchise.
“We provide each and every facility that is required for a professional fitness center. Apart from all the latest equipment’s we provide air conditioning, steaming facility and everything is under surveillance as things will be monitored here,” said AkeelQadri, owner of the fitness center.
“There is a biometric facility available; we assure that the gym is a premium fitness center across the Downtown area. The machinery we provide is of Gerai brand that makes India’s finest machinery and has collaboration with renowned brands like Being Human, HDFC and much more,” Akeel said.
The gym provides all the facilities for women folk as well. Keeping in view the convenience for women they can also witness the luxury at a different time.
“We have different arrangements for women as they can join the center from 11 am to 4 pm and that too at very low rates. Also the trainers will be girls for women and there will be a special package for senior citizens,” he added.
There are separate sections for cardio, open weight, steaming, shower and separate toilet rooms for ladies and gents.
“The trainers here have seven years of experience in body building and fitness, we provide helpers for someone who will be practicing individually.”
Fitness center will run from Fajr prayers in the morning to 10 am for boys, then ladies will be the part from 11 am to 4 pm then again boys will be practicing up to 10 pm in the evening.
The training center also provides the luxury of a dietician, physio and a food court thus adding to its flare.
