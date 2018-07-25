Downtown bibliophile’s collection turns to ashes

Srinagar:
With the devastating fire that broke out at Downtown’s Nowhatta area - which left number houses gutted shattered many dreams.
Sahila Wani, a young bibliophile’s collection turns to ashes. She had a collection of 1000 books couldn’t help herself as all her hard labour of bookkeeping was reduced to ashes.
Immediately after flames were doused Sahila Wani, a 27-year-old girl couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw all her books that she started to collect five years ago had ended in a pile of ashes and rubble.
Giving Islam a major priority Sahila is a student pursuing M.A in Urdu who had a prominent collection of Islamic books, Quranic verses, Tafseer and Academic study material as she was preparing for her postgraduate examinations. But what has left today is some pages of those books tattered in ashes.
“I was preparing for my Muslim Scholarly (Aaalima) course as I was about to give my examination for a Muslim Scholar so I had hundreds of books for that. Also, I had hundreds of books of Tafseer and other books that I made myself after going through the Holy Quran. Some books for academics were also there as I had to prepare for my 2nd-semester M.A Urdu examination so that made a collection of 1000 books but not a single one has left,” she said.
Living with the passion of spreading Islam and making people understand what our religion is Sahila believes her dream is shattered after the unforgettable incident that turned her world upside down.
“This was the thing I lived my life for but the incident has come as a disaster for me as everything is lost. I lived my life as Allah has intended us to live, Islam has always been my first priority and after this incident, I still believe there might be some void in me as the Almighty has punished me for some worse act,” she said.
Besides learning herself, Sahila taught the Quran and Islam to a number of individuals without a single penny. Lamenting in a painful voice she stated that life seems hopeless to her.
“As days are passing it's becoming difficult for me to overcome the loss, I have not eaten anything myself since that day as nothing matters for me now,” she said.
Apart from her books, she lost all her belongings as her parents had planned to get her to marry next year but Sahila is still cursing as she believes the only thing that matters to her is the passion she lived for.
“My parents had gathered clothes, ornaments, and copper for me as they were thinking of getting me married next year but destiny had other plans as everything bite the dust but I still grieve over the loss that witnessed through books,” she asserted.
Speaking her heart out, she said that it’s not possible for her to collect the books again as she had struggled a lot over these years to get a handful collection of Islamic books.
“Only thing worth thanking Almighty is that I am still alive because the fire flames were was just a few meters away from me and I could have also become a victim,” she said.
Though all her books have turned to ashes, she has still preserved the pieces that are razed on the ground but whenever her glimpse falls on a heap of ashes with books torn in them she can’t resist and breaks down immediately.
“My family members don’t allow me to have a look at them but the fact is that I have turned deaf and dumb. Blood is shedding from my eyes and I am not able to express my pain to anyone,” she added.
In a crying tone, she ended up saying that it is just for the sake of her family that she is living but in reality, she has given up the hope to live as the incident has turned her world upside down.
Musaib Mehraj/ Wasim Nabi