Down the gorge

Thirteen people were killed in an accident in Poonch on December 8 when a bus fell into a gorge. In the same week in yet another accident in Reasi seven people were killed. The death toll due to accidents in the state, particularly at the vulnerable spots in Jammu division, prompted the administration to release Rs eight crore under Road Safety Fund. Besides funds being earmarked for the purchase of needed equipment including smoke meters, gas analyzers, tyre depth gauges, etc., part of the funds would be used to for conducting activities and programmes regarding road safety – the government revealed. With the road safety put on the backburner, it has cost the state a much higher price, a price that cannot be even put to figures as death toll suggests. The official apathy can be gauged by the fact that the administration despite being aware about the approximate death count in a year due to road accidents – which is around 1000 – did not budge to save the precious lives. It was only after the unfortunate mishaps that the meeting was held wherein the officials decided to step up the efforts to ensure road safety in the state. Nearly 1000 people die each year in different road accidents in the state; a rate which has refused to come down in the last several years. There is not been a single month when fatalities and serious injuries due to road accident have not been reported. Every year we have awareness programmes on Road Safety, usually conducted in a week when we get to see the traffic department personnel activated on the roads. But it has not delivered which is evident from the number of accidents and fatality rate in the state. It is also true that traffic officials alone cannot stop all the road mishaps from happening. Condition of roads is so poor in some districts or in vulnerable areas that despite taking precautions people have to face the eventuality. Although accidents that happen due to negligence of the drivers or due to such factors as drunken driving and poor vehicle condition can be curbed, the government has to broaden its focus and cover more areas. There are specific points or small stretches of road that need to be fenced, speed limiters to be installed at blind curves, proper street lights that need to be installed across the state. Meanwhile, traffic authorities must take stringent action against the violators of traffic and road safety rules.