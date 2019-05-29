May 29, 2019 | Dear Editor,

Now that the city will have electric buses soon, we also request the government and SRTC to consider recommissioning of the double-decker bus service at least on select roads. Double-decker buses are a special treat to tourists who wish to travel around the city. In Srinagar, the thought of double-decker bus makes us nostalgic as we recall old days when green-coloured double decker buses used to ply on Lal Chowk-Nishat road. It used to be a wonderful experience. In Srinagar, the government can bring back the buses as there are no flyovers or overhead structures to impede the travel. It will be a good addition to SRTC fleet and will also decongest traffic.

Nazir Mir