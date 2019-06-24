About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 24, 2019 | Agencies

DoP J&K circle to re-conduct exams to fill vacancies of 2012

The Department of Post(DoP), Jammu and Kashmir Circle has announced to re-conduct examination for the posts of Postman and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) for the year 2012.

The exams are being re-conducted for the post of Postman on June 30, 2019 and for MTS on July 7, 2019, a spokesman for the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said here on Monday afternoon.

He said these posts are being filled for vacancy year 2012 (Direct Recruitment).

