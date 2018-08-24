Dooru Shahabad completely ignored by district administration: Locals

Rising Kashmir NewsAnantnag
Citizens of Dooru Shahabad Friday hit out at the administration for ignoring the town leading to non-availability of even basic facilities in the area.
Dooru Forum chairman Zahoor Ahmad Malik said the local district administration including the incumbent Tehsildar has failed to deliver as per the aspirations of local people.
"The expectations related to the development and progress remained in abeyance due to their (administration's) inefficiency," Malik said.
He said in this regard he talked to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan who assured him the matter will be looked taken up on priority basis so that the long pending demands of the common po[ulace are fulfilled.
Meanwhile, the Forum is expecting the transfer of incumbent Tehsildar Dooru.