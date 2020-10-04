Doors open at Lazeez Restaurant & Cafe

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

Lazeez - a new multi-cuisine restaurant and open air café joined the list of new restaurant openings in the month September, adding glamorous vibes to the forever-growing food lovers in Kashmir.

Founded by Zulfiqar Basu (Owner of Royal Comfort Regency), Lazees is one of the biggest restaurants of more than 100-cover restaurant that has emerged at Boulevard Road, near Nehru Park, with a capacity of parking more than 80 four wheelers. Marketed by Stay Pattern Hospitality Services, it promises to be one of the hottest spots in the valley for food lovers.



The restaurant offers a collection of wide diversity in space -a dining room with a capacity of 80 covers decorated with polished wood and ornate Kashmiri art craft plus an open air café of 20 covers offers beverages and delicacies around the world.



While international cuisines are the main focus here, the set menus offered for lunch and dinner provide guests with appetiser, main and dessert options for a more customisable dining experience. Expect each bite to keep you coming back for more.



"We have had very emerging business from the day of opening even though the Covid-19 has made it challenging," said Faheem Qureshi, a marketing consultant and director of stay pattern hospitality services.



Continuous focus on SOPs and guidelines will help to overcome the current pandemic.



Located at Boulevard Road, the dining room and garden will be open seven days per week for lunch and dinner service, and the cafe opens daily from 11:00am.

