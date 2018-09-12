Doon Srinagar awarded as best upcoming CBSE School of JK

Srinagar, Sep 11:
Doon International School, Srinagar has been awarded the best upcoming CBSE School of Jammu & Kashmir.
The announcement was made at a glittering function of North Educators summit at Taj City Centre, Gurgoan. Education Today, is a global education magazine published from Bangalore which instituted this award after conducting a survey about functioning of CBSE, ICSE and State Board Schools in seven north Indian states such as J&K, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP and HP.835 schools from 7 states taken part in the online and offline survey, sms, parents and public voting through online medias, they shortlisted few dozens of schools in various categories such as infrastructure , holistic development , value for money services, academic reputation and attention to students. DIS Srinagar has been chosen in the CBSE school categories which has been giving utmost care and attention to individual students of the school.
Balayogi the Academic Director of DIS, Srinagar received the award on behalf of the school from Mr. Anil Sharma, the Managing Director of Education Today.
Showkat Hussain Khan, the chairman of DIS, Srinagar congratulated students, staff and parents for brining laurels to the school. Dr. M. Ramachandran, Principal of the school has re-dedicated the award for students, and teachers of the school for their efforts and hard work