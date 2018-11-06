About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Doon Intl school holds 'graduation' ceremony at KU

Srinagar, Nov 05:

 A ‘graduation’ ceremony of Doon International’s Senior Kindergartners was held at Kashmir University Convocation hall on Monday. About 156 students who successfully completed their three years of pre-schooling were conferred with their credentials in front of a large August gathering.
Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, SSP Baramulla was the chief guest on the occasion. In his address he urged the parents and community that today’s kids are the makers of Kashmir’s future.
Chairman of DIS, Srinagar, Showkat Hussain Khan in his welcome speech acknowledged the accomplishments of Doon School and explained his future plan of school’s growth.
The Chief Guest, Chairman of DIS, Principal Dr. M. Ramachandran, Vice Principal A. Kamili, Academic supervisor Balayogi and pre-school wing coordinator, Shazia Khan gave away certificates to all the students. The graduation ceremony was followed by a colourful 90-minute cultural bonanza which enthralled the audience. A theme based show “world of wonders” which culminated the performance and artistic skills of little Doonians, who presented the marvellous show on the university stage as part of their pre-School Annual Day. Principal, Dr M. Ramachandran presented the vote of thanks.

 

