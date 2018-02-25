About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Doon International school Srinagar wins Best CBSE School Award

Published at February 25, 2018 02:06 AM 0Comment(s)1221views


Srinagar:

 In yet another proud moment for DIS family that DIS Chairman Showkat Hussain Khan has been honoured with Best CBSE School 2017-18 in J&K awarded by Golden Star Award at hotel Crowne Plaza at New Delhi for instilling a global dimension into curriculum and co-Socialistic areas. The endeavour was to recognize and reward excellence, innovative initiatives and exemplary work in the education sector in a spectacular style.
The event was graced by Kirron Kher (Member Parliament & Film and Television Actress. She congratulated the school for their remarkable and an extra-ordinary contribution for building the nation.

 

