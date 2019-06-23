Doon International School participates in National Sqay championship

June 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DIS Srinagar students brought laurels for school in the GM Dar National Sqay Championship and in 10th International Masters Cup organised by Sqay Federation of India from 14th – 20th June’ 2019 at Pahalgam.

High Altitude Sqay National Coaching Camp was also held by Jammu and Kashmir Sqay Association at the same venue. Nineteen states from different parts of India and eight countries participated in the Camp. Doon International School, Srinagar outperformed the participants of others school and bagged five medals.

The management of the DIS, Srinagar has congratulated and extended best wishes to all the participants for their outstanding performance.

The name of the proud recipients are Muteen Muzafar, Abdul Baseet who got silver, Abdul Muqeet, Towqeer and Sadi Showkat bagged bronze medals Mikayeel, Zuhaib Zahoor Amman Riza, Efra Ajaz, Shifan Ajaz participated in the event.

All the players enjoyed the hospitality of the hosts and shared their remarkable experience that was held under the guidance of Umer Akbar Sports In-charge, DIS, Srinagar.