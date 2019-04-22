Doon International School hosts KIMUN

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Doon Internationational School Srinagar hosting first edition of Kashmir Institution of Model United Nation Conference (KIMUN) in Srinagar on 19 April, 2019 and 20 April 2019.

The two-day landmark event organised by the patrimony in collaboration with Voler Haut MUN at DIS Srinagar became a spell bound experience for school participants for the first time in the valley.

Green Valley, Briscoe, Mallinson Girls, DPS Srinagar and DIS Srinagar participated in the conference. Eager participants were placed in five different committees and these committees were - UNSC, UNHRRC, Lok Sasha, Game of Thorns and International Press.

Each committee comprised of about 30 students. On the opening day, Chairman DIS Srinagar Showkat Hussain Khan warmly welcomed the student delegates, guests and the executive members in the school auditorium & sincerely appreciated the needed initiative undertaken for the first time in the valley by the KIMUN organisers to open the first chapter of the UN Model Conference in Srinagar.

The chief guest of the event Dr. Sadaquat Rehman Draboo, the first clinical psychologist in the valley, appreciated the effort undertaken by the young council members. Principal DIS Srinagar highlighted the crucial relevance of the conference in citizen building and leadership development.

The five council members who built a new association and tabled the first edition of KIMUN conference in Srinagar are Mohammad Yaween Bazaz, Suhaib Ayoub Khan, Hafsa Draboo, Taha Naquash and Sheikh Usman.

The participation of students in different committees reached a new height on the second day. The committee heads had a tough time throughout the day till the program ended by 2.30pm. In the evening the organizers geared up for the declaration of results which were done in phases.

Meanwhile the Chairman DIS Srinagar in his speech alerted everyone about the experience they would take back home instead of pondering about winning or losing. He finally gave away the momentoes to the members of the executive council and thanked one and all. The President of the executive council of KIMUN finally thanked all delegates and specially DIS Srinagar for it's excellent support andco-operation.