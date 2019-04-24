About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Doon International School hosts first edition of KIMUN Conference

 Doon International School Srinagar had hosted the first edition of Kashmir Institution of Model United Nation Conference (KIMUN) in Srinagar between Friday, 19-20, 2019. The two-day landmark event organized by the Patrimony in collaboration with Voler Haut MUN at DIS Srinagar became a spell bound experience for school participants for the first time in the valley.
The participating schools were Green Valley, Biscoe, Mallinson Girls, DPS Srinagar and DIS Srinagar. Eager participants were placed in five different committees and these committees were-UNSC, UNHRC, Lok Sabha, Game of Thrones and International Press. Each committee comprised of about 30 students.
On the opening day, Chairman DIS Srinagar Showkat Hussain Khan warmly welcomed the student delegates, guests and the executive members in the school auditorium & sincerely appreciated the needed initiative undertaken for the first time in the valley by the KIMUN organisers to open the first chapter of the UN Model Conference in Srinagar.
The chief guest of the event Dr. Sadaquat Rehman Draboo, the first clinical psychologist in the valley, appreciated the effort undertaken by the young council members. Principal DIS Srinagar highlighted the crucial relevance of the conference in citizen building and leadership development.
The five council members who formed a new association and tabled the first edition of KIMUN conference in Srinagar are Muhammad Yaween Bazaz, Suhaib Ayoub Khan, Hafsa Draboo, Taha Naquash and Sheikh Usman.
The participation of students in different committees reached a new height on the second day. The committee heads had a tough time throughout the day till the program ended by 2.30pm. In the evening the organizers geared up for the declaration of results which were done in phases.
Meanwhile the Chairman DIS Srinagar in his speech alerted everyone about the experience they would take back home instead of pondering about winning or losing. He finally gave away the mementoes to the members of the executive council and thanked one and all. The President of the executive council of KIMUN finally thanked all delegates and specially DIS Srinagar for its excellent support and cooperation.

 

Latest News

Govt employee on poll duty dies, 14 others injured in Anantnag accide ...

Govt employee on poll duty dies, 14 others injured in Anantnag accide ...

Apr 23 | Shafat Mir
Reasons by GoI to suspend of cross-LoC trade highly untenable and inde ...

Reasons by GoI to suspend of cross-LoC trade highly untenable and inde ...

Apr 23 | Agencies
13.61% polls recorded in Anantnag

13.61% polls recorded in Anantnag

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
Easter Sunday bombings a revenge attack for Christchurch carnage: Lank ...

Easter Sunday bombings a revenge attack for Christchurch carnage: Lank ...

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
At least 50 feared killed in landslide at Myanmar jade mine: police

At least 50 feared killed in landslide at Myanmar jade mine: police

Apr 23 | PTI/AFP
Anantnag LS Polls: 11.22% polls till 3 PM, highest 18.3% in Pahalgam, ...

Anantnag LS Polls: 11.22% polls till 3 PM, highest 18.3% in Pahalgam, ...

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
MeT predicts light, moderate rains from 23 April night to 25 April for ...

MeT predicts light, moderate rains from 23 April night to 25 April for ...

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
BJP leader demands ban on use of green flags

BJP leader demands ban on use of green flags

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
MS orders closure of FP shops after contaminated injection dispensed t ...

MS orders closure of FP shops after contaminated injection dispensed t ...

Apr 23 | Agencies
Anantnag LS Polls: 4.79% polls till 11 AM, highest 9.5% in Kokernag

Anantnag LS Polls: 4.79% polls till 11 AM, highest 9.5% in Kokernag

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
Bilkis Bano case: SC directs Gujarat govt to give Rs 50 lakh compensat ...

Bilkis Bano case: SC directs Gujarat govt to give Rs 50 lakh compensat ...

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
Sunny Deol joins BJP, says party is his family

Sunny Deol joins BJP, says party is his family

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
Shutdown observed in Kashmir on JRL

Shutdown observed in Kashmir on JRL's call

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
5 SC benches start proceedings late

5 SC benches start proceedings late

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
LS Polls Anantnag district: 0.27% polling in Bijbehara, 2.5% in Koker ...

LS Polls Anantnag district: 0.27% polling in Bijbehara, 2.5% in Koker ...

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
Cop, civilian die of electric shock in Poonch

Cop, civilian die of electric shock in Poonch

Apr 23 | Agencies
Hundreds of vehicles stranded as traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu h ...

Hundreds of vehicles stranded as traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu h ...

Apr 23 | Agencies
EC bans Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning

EC bans Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning

Apr 23 | RK Web News
Train service suspended in Kashmir as polling underway in Anantnag PC

Train service suspended in Kashmir as polling underway in Anantnag PC

Apr 23 | Agencies
Sri Lankan military given sweeping powers after bombings

Sri Lankan military given sweeping powers after bombings

Apr 23 | PTI/AP
Anantnag LS Polls: Residents in most parts stayed indoors so far, says ...

Anantnag LS Polls: Residents in most parts stayed indoors so far, says ...

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
Polling in third phase of Lok Sabha elections underway

Polling in third phase of Lok Sabha elections underway

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Doon International School hosts first edition of KIMUN Conference

              

 Doon International School Srinagar had hosted the first edition of Kashmir Institution of Model United Nation Conference (KIMUN) in Srinagar between Friday, 19-20, 2019. The two-day landmark event organized by the Patrimony in collaboration with Voler Haut MUN at DIS Srinagar became a spell bound experience for school participants for the first time in the valley.
The participating schools were Green Valley, Biscoe, Mallinson Girls, DPS Srinagar and DIS Srinagar. Eager participants were placed in five different committees and these committees were-UNSC, UNHRC, Lok Sabha, Game of Thrones and International Press. Each committee comprised of about 30 students.
On the opening day, Chairman DIS Srinagar Showkat Hussain Khan warmly welcomed the student delegates, guests and the executive members in the school auditorium & sincerely appreciated the needed initiative undertaken for the first time in the valley by the KIMUN organisers to open the first chapter of the UN Model Conference in Srinagar.
The chief guest of the event Dr. Sadaquat Rehman Draboo, the first clinical psychologist in the valley, appreciated the effort undertaken by the young council members. Principal DIS Srinagar highlighted the crucial relevance of the conference in citizen building and leadership development.
The five council members who formed a new association and tabled the first edition of KIMUN conference in Srinagar are Muhammad Yaween Bazaz, Suhaib Ayoub Khan, Hafsa Draboo, Taha Naquash and Sheikh Usman.
The participation of students in different committees reached a new height on the second day. The committee heads had a tough time throughout the day till the program ended by 2.30pm. In the evening the organizers geared up for the declaration of results which were done in phases.
Meanwhile the Chairman DIS Srinagar in his speech alerted everyone about the experience they would take back home instead of pondering about winning or losing. He finally gave away the mementoes to the members of the executive council and thanked one and all. The President of the executive council of KIMUN finally thanked all delegates and specially DIS Srinagar for its excellent support and cooperation.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;