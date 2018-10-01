Doon International School holds annual day function

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 30:
Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmed exhorted on new generation school communities to inculcate the values of overall development of learner’s personality and life skills beyond curriculum.
He was delivering key-note address at a large gathering of academicians, parents, students and staff members of Doon International School at their First Annual Day Function.
Chairman of DIS Showkat Hussian Khan presided over the function.
Principal Dr. M Ramachandran presented school general report in which he highlighted the student’s achievements in curricular and co-curricular areas.
About 58 Students of DIS who represented the school in regional level, State level, National and International events received medals, trophies and certificates from the Vice Chancellor.
The students organized a cultural bonanza on the basic theme of ‘Unity Is Our Strength’.
The colourful 90 minutes presentation which showcased India’s pluralistic, social festivals like Eid, Holi, Diwali, Christmas and Baisakhi.
The wonderful presentation with the help of digital technology by Doonians made it an enthralling experience for the audience.
Founder Principal of DIS Aparna, Prof C.L. Vishan, Iqbal Baigh, Abdul Hamid and Altaf Bazaz were among the Guests of Honor who attended the function. Kamili, Vice Principal proposed the vote of thanks.