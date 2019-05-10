About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 10, 2019 | PTI

Don't vote for a `khichdi' coaltion: PM

Accusing the “mahamilavati” opposition parties of putting the nation's security in peril, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged people not to vote for a "khichdi" coalition that will only bring in “anarchy and instability”.
“These are the parties indulging in politics of vote bank and caste equations, these 'mahamilavatis' had put the country in danger,” he said.
“These people had allowed Pakistan to dominate India,” he said at a rally in the constituency where Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate.
Modi has been referring to the opposition alliance in UP and possible coalitions elsewhere in the country as “mahamilwati”, or adulterated.
He said before the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power Azamgarh used to be linked to terror attacks by the investigating agencies.
This is because the SP and Bahujan Samaj Party leaders in Uttar Pradesh used to give patronage to those who helped terrorists, he alleged.
He claimed when opposition parties were in power, they took into account the “caste, creed and religion” of the terrorists before taking action.
Modi said the terror tag has now been removed from Azamgarh and militancy is confined only to Jammu and Kashmir and the border areas.
"Earlier, all terror activities had links to Azamagarh. But what happened after 2014 is for all of you to see," he said. Incidents of bomb explosions in big cities are under control, he added.
Modi said his government has put the national interest first and “stormed” the militant hideouts inside Pakistan.
“This is the new India which takes on the enemy right in its hideouts," he said.
"Be wary of a 'khichdi' government," he said, claiming that a `mahagathbandhan' victory will only lead to “anarchy and instability” in the country.
He referred to the years when frequent elections took place because of instable governments at the Centre.
“Between 2004 and 2014, the country saw another 'mahamilavati' government which earned shame for the country the world over,” he said, referring to allegations of corruption which surfaced during the UPA government's term.
“In the 10 years of the Congress-led government, there was not a single area where there was no scam,” he claimed.
He mentioned the UN's designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist, and said only a strong could ensure this.
"Earlier the world was hesitant to stand with us, but today on the issue of Masood Azhar it is with us,” he said.
Buoyed by the turnout, Modi predicted that his government will return.
"Wherever I go, I find a similar mood of ‘Phir ek baar...", he said.

 

Latest News

Two youths drown in Udhampur

Two youths drown in Udhampur

May 09 | Agencies
J&K Bank seizes private hospital after failing to repay outstanding lo ...

J&K Bank seizes private hospital after failing to repay outstanding lo ...

May 09 | Agencies
Intially Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt but later got involved in Bofors ...

Intially Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt but later got involved in Bofors ...

May 09 | Press Trust of India
NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid in 2022

NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid in 2022

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Three absconders arrested in Jammu, Poonch

Three absconders arrested in Jammu, Poonch

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Two drug peddlers held with charas in Srinagar

Two drug peddlers held with charas in Srinagar

May 09 | Agencies
Nearly 1200 IPS officers under scanner for non-performance: GoI

Nearly 1200 IPS officers under scanner for non-performance: GoI

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Locals will be exempted from toll tax on Kashmir highway, assures Guv

Locals will be exempted from toll tax on Kashmir highway, assures Guv

May 09 | Agencies
Iran announces partial withdrawal from nuclear deal

Iran announces partial withdrawal from nuclear deal

May 09 | RK Web News
Fake news can be countered by identifying source credibility: Study

Fake news can be countered by identifying source credibility: Study

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be operational by June: Governor

Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be operational by June: Governor

May 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar takes jibe at Modi over his Rajiv Gandhi comment

Omar takes jibe at Modi over his Rajiv Gandhi comment

May 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Police files FIR against BJP leaders in Leh

Police files FIR against BJP leaders in Leh

May 09 | Agencies
Governor inaugurates Grade Separator at TRC Srinagar

Governor inaugurates Grade Separator at TRC Srinagar

May 09 | Irfan Yatoo
Unidentified body recovered in Sopore buried in Baramulla

Unidentified body recovered in Sopore buried in Baramulla

May 09 | RK Online Desk
BSF arrests Pak national in Samba

BSF arrests Pak national in Samba

May 09 | Agencies
Rajiv assassination case: SC dismisses pleas opposing TN

Rajiv assassination case: SC dismisses pleas opposing TN's move to rel ...

May 09 | Press Trust of India
US national pleads guilty to providing support to LeT

US national pleads guilty to providing support to LeT

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Pak shrine blast: Death toll rises to 11

Pak shrine blast: Death toll rises to 11

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Landslides close Srinagar-Jammu highway

Landslides close Srinagar-Jammu highway

May 09 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 10, 2019 | PTI

Don't vote for a `khichdi' coaltion: PM

              

Accusing the “mahamilavati” opposition parties of putting the nation's security in peril, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged people not to vote for a "khichdi" coalition that will only bring in “anarchy and instability”.
“These are the parties indulging in politics of vote bank and caste equations, these 'mahamilavatis' had put the country in danger,” he said.
“These people had allowed Pakistan to dominate India,” he said at a rally in the constituency where Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate.
Modi has been referring to the opposition alliance in UP and possible coalitions elsewhere in the country as “mahamilwati”, or adulterated.
He said before the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power Azamgarh used to be linked to terror attacks by the investigating agencies.
This is because the SP and Bahujan Samaj Party leaders in Uttar Pradesh used to give patronage to those who helped terrorists, he alleged.
He claimed when opposition parties were in power, they took into account the “caste, creed and religion” of the terrorists before taking action.
Modi said the terror tag has now been removed from Azamgarh and militancy is confined only to Jammu and Kashmir and the border areas.
"Earlier, all terror activities had links to Azamagarh. But what happened after 2014 is for all of you to see," he said. Incidents of bomb explosions in big cities are under control, he added.
Modi said his government has put the national interest first and “stormed” the militant hideouts inside Pakistan.
“This is the new India which takes on the enemy right in its hideouts," he said.
"Be wary of a 'khichdi' government," he said, claiming that a `mahagathbandhan' victory will only lead to “anarchy and instability” in the country.
He referred to the years when frequent elections took place because of instable governments at the Centre.
“Between 2004 and 2014, the country saw another 'mahamilavati' government which earned shame for the country the world over,” he said, referring to allegations of corruption which surfaced during the UPA government's term.
“In the 10 years of the Congress-led government, there was not a single area where there was no scam,” he claimed.
He mentioned the UN's designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist, and said only a strong could ensure this.
"Earlier the world was hesitant to stand with us, but today on the issue of Masood Azhar it is with us,” he said.
Buoyed by the turnout, Modi predicted that his government will return.
"Wherever I go, I find a similar mood of ‘Phir ek baar...", he said.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;