Don't vote for a `khichdi' coaltion: PM

May 10, 2019 | PTI

Accusing the “mahamilavati” opposition parties of putting the nation's security in peril, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged people not to vote for a "khichdi" coalition that will only bring in “anarchy and instability”.

“These are the parties indulging in politics of vote bank and caste equations, these 'mahamilavatis' had put the country in danger,” he said.

“These people had allowed Pakistan to dominate India,” he said at a rally in the constituency where Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate.

Modi has been referring to the opposition alliance in UP and possible coalitions elsewhere in the country as “mahamilwati”, or adulterated.

He said before the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power Azamgarh used to be linked to terror attacks by the investigating agencies.

This is because the SP and Bahujan Samaj Party leaders in Uttar Pradesh used to give patronage to those who helped terrorists, he alleged.

He claimed when opposition parties were in power, they took into account the “caste, creed and religion” of the terrorists before taking action.

Modi said the terror tag has now been removed from Azamgarh and militancy is confined only to Jammu and Kashmir and the border areas.

"Earlier, all terror activities had links to Azamagarh. But what happened after 2014 is for all of you to see," he said. Incidents of bomb explosions in big cities are under control, he added.

Modi said his government has put the national interest first and “stormed” the militant hideouts inside Pakistan.

“This is the new India which takes on the enemy right in its hideouts," he said.

"Be wary of a 'khichdi' government," he said, claiming that a `mahagathbandhan' victory will only lead to “anarchy and instability” in the country.

He referred to the years when frequent elections took place because of instable governments at the Centre.

“Between 2004 and 2014, the country saw another 'mahamilavati' government which earned shame for the country the world over,” he said, referring to allegations of corruption which surfaced during the UPA government's term.

“In the 10 years of the Congress-led government, there was not a single area where there was no scam,” he claimed.

He mentioned the UN's designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist, and said only a strong could ensure this.

"Earlier the world was hesitant to stand with us, but today on the issue of Masood Azhar it is with us,” he said.

Buoyed by the turnout, Modi predicted that his government will return.

"Wherever I go, I find a similar mood of ‘Phir ek baar...", he said.