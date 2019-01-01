Don't turn Gandhi's India into Zia’s Pak: Mehbooba to BJP

‘Triple talaq bill will disturb family structure of Muslims’
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 31:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Government of India (GoI) should desist from converting “Gandhi’s India into Zia-ul-Haq’s Pakistan.”
“Indian Muslims and Muslims J&K did not stay back for India being built by the BJP but with Gandhi's secular democratic India,” Mehbooba said while addressing a press conference at her Fairview residence, here.
She said the BJP always had a problem with Gandhi but they should at least follow Atal Behari Vajpayee, whose statue they want to build.
“Vajpayee believed in Sabka saath sabka vikas,” she said adding the BJP is now trying to distort and change the history of India as well.
The PDP president said the triple talaq bill will create more problems for Muslim women as it will disturb the family structure of Muslims.
Accusing her former rightwing ally BJP of creating division on religious and sectarian lines, she said, “BJP wants to divide Muslim families through triple talaq bill.”
“By putting curbs on meat and leather, the BJP has already started an economic onslaught on Muslims. The triple talaq bill will impoverish the Muslims further,” she said.
Mehbooba said the Muslims take pride in their “strong family structure and bonding” which the BJP is trying to defile.
“This bill is a direct assault on our family structure,” she said.
While accusing BJP of having double standards, she said the rightwing party on one hand tries to plead the cause of Muslim women while on the other they deny any reservation for the deprived Muslims of India. “The Sachar committee report is a proof of the state of Indian Muslims.”
She warned that if BJP meddles with the religious affairs of Muslims then in the future they would have to bear its consequences.
“When we talk about reservations for Muslims, the BJP rejects it on religious lines. But when it comes to this kind of law, they run to parliament,” she added.
She said the lynching of Muslims has been going up in India under BJP.
Asserting that democracy is not run through brute majority but consensus, Mehbooba said, “Muslims are ready to accept the decision of Supreme Court on Babri Masjid but the BJP doesn’t accept the verdict on Sabarimala.”
She said she doesn’t understand why BJP was trying to bring in the triple talaq bill when Islam and SC have already nullified the legal validity of the triple talaq in numerous cases.
“Not a single Muslim parliamentarian is in support of this bill,” she said.
Mehbooba said since she personally faced the problems of a broken marriage, she thought it important that she should speak up on the issue.
“Being a Muslim woman, who has gone through a broken marriage, I thought I should speak on the triple talaq bill. After separation from her husband, the biggest problem for the woman is to raise her children,” she said.
"I have gone through a broken marriage and I feel that women face the biggest challenge economically after her marriage fails,” he said.
The PDP president said by bringing in triple talaq bill, “BJP is entering our homes. This will disturb our family life and there will be more problems for women and men economically”.
She called for a consensus on the issue saying Muslims always abide by the law.