Don't turn Gandhi's India into Zia-ul-Haq's Pakistan: Mehbooba

Yawar HussainSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday said the central government led by Bharatiya Janata Party should desist from turning "Gandhi's India into Zia-ul-Haq's Pakistan."
Addressing a press conference here, Mehbooba while accusing the central government of creating divisions in the country on religious lines, said ,"By bringing in the Triple Talaq bill the BJP government is not doing any service either to the country or Muslim women in particular."
"No Muslim parliamentarian has supported this bill. Yet BJP is bringing it. They don't give reservation to Muslims in jobs but claim to care for Muslim women folk," Mehbooba said.