About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Don't turn Gandhi's India into Zia-ul-Haq's Pakistan: Mehbooba

Published at December 31, 2018 02:50 PM 0Comment(s)585views


Don

Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday said the central government led by Bharatiya Janata Party should desist from turning "Gandhi's India into Zia-ul-Haq's Pakistan."

 Addressing a press conference here, Mehbooba while accusing the central government of creating divisions in the country on religious lines, said ,"By bringing in the Triple Talaq bill the  BJP government is not doing any service either to the country or Muslim women in particular."

 "No Muslim parliamentarian has supported this bill. Yet BJP is bringing it. They don't give reservation to Muslims in jobs but claim to care for Muslim women folk," Mehbooba said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top