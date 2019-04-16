Don't turn Central Jail into another Guantanamo: Families of prisoners

April 16, 2019 | Irfan Yatoo

Family members of inmates of Central Jail Srinagar staged a protest in Press Enclave on Tuesday accusing authorities of turning the jail into another ‘Guantanamo’.



They said FIRs registered against inmates following the violence should be withdrawn and said the jail is not safe for the prisoners.



Carrying posters and shouting pro-justice slogans, the protesting families said central jail Srinagar should not be turned into another ‘Guantanamo’.



Asima Jan, a protestor alleged that from the past week the authorities are not allowing them to meet their relatives in the central jail. She said after the incident of violence inside jail authorities are denying families to meet their relatives.