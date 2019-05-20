Don’t trust gossip: Mamata

May 20, 2019 | Agencies

Dubbing exit polls as “gossip”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday raised doubts over such surveys and called it a “game plan” to “manipulate or replace electronic voting machines (EVMs)”.

Taking to Twitter, the Trinamool Congress chief urged the opposition to remain united to fight the poll battle together.

“I don’t trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together,” she posted on the micro-blogging site.

Banerjee’s remarks came after exit polls predicted major gains for the BJP in West Bengal, where the party had won two seats in 2014.

A few surveys suggested that the ruling TMC would win 24 seats while the BJP would bag 16 seats.

While the Congress is expected to win two seats, exit polls drew a blank for the Left.

Senior TMC leader Derek O Brien also questioned the functioning of the EVMs.

He said, “Have ‘Delhi media’ who masquerade as ‘national media’ lost their credentials and credibility? So-called Exit Polls will only confuse. We await the verdict of the people. Modi ji had called the number 300 even before Phase 7. Are these numbers to match that? EVM manipulation?”







