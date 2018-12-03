About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Don’t touch PRC: Sajad

Published at December 03, 2018 12:10 AM 0Comment(s)369views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 02:

Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman and former minister Sajad Lone Sunday asked the Governor’s administration to restrict itself to governance only and not to invoke structural changes related to the Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) and Jammu and Kashmir Bank.
Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Sajad wrote, "The governor administration needs to restrict itself to basic governance. No structural changes pertaining to PRC or J K Bank are acceptable. Restrict your energies to what u r mandated to do—which incidentally u r not doing. Please don’t invent new problems (sic).”

 

 

 

