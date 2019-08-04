Don’t take unilateral decision that alters JK’s constitutional position: PDP appeals PM

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday appealed Prime Minister NarendraModi to ensure that no unilateral decision is taken at any level that impinges upon the current constitutional arrangement and complexion of Jammu and Kashmir in the union of India.

In a meeting presided over by party president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar, top PDP leaders urged the Prime Minister to give due consideration to the fact that people of the state have always reposed faith in the constitutional and democratic ethos of the country and any unilateral decision to alter the constitutional framework governing the state would be a travesty.

The party leadership hoped that the present dispensation headed by PM Modiwould respect the sentiments of the people and their views on the current situation, which is perceived as grave enough to cause avoidable commotion.

PDP leaders also urged the Government of India (GoI) to dispel impressions caused by recent developments on ground.

The party feels that it is moral and legal responsibility of the government to do so because the state is under the president’s rule.

The meeting endorsed and appreciated role of party President Mehbooba Mufti in forging unity across political spectrum on the issue of common concern and mandated the president to take any further initiatives in the direction of protecting state’s identity and special status.

The meeting also appreciated the role and response of other political parties of the state who are also avowed to the protection of constitutional guarantees of the state, the safety, security and dignity of the people state.

The meeting was attended by party vice president, General Secretaries, present and ex- legislators and other top leaders of the party.