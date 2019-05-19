Don’t succumb to repression: Geelani at Majlis-e-shoora meet

May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Discusses prevailing political situation in JK

Urging the stakeholders and people not to succumb to repression and what he said as the inhuman polices by Government of India, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday convened a meeting of Hurriyat Majlis-e-Shoora (Consultative Body) meeting at Hyderpora residence.

In a statement issued here, Hurriyat Conference (G) chief spokesperson said that "the meeting discussed at length the prevailing political situation of Jammu and Kashmir, with reference to the ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination."

The spokesman said that after taking a serious note of the broad discussion, opinions and proposals put forward by Shoora members, Hurriyat chairman in his presidential address said that the people of Kashmir are engaged in a legitimate democratic and political struggle.

“We have been subjugated and victimized for our genuine political beliefs,” Geelani alleged, while giving details of the precious and sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir since 1947,” Geelani said, advising Majlis Shoora not to succumb to the “repression to defy the will of the people.”

Reiterating the stand taken by Hurriyat Conference that Kashmir was a political and human issue which needs an early resolution according to the wishes and aspirations of the people, for a prosperous subcontinent, Hurriyat chairman urged United Nations to use its official position and prevail upon India to display its willingness to resolve this long pending issue in the larger interests of permanent peace and progress of the whole South Asia.

During the meeting, it was also decided to organize a seminar in relation to “Message of Ramadan” at Hyderpora on May 26, 2019. Hurriyat chairman urged the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the plight of the innocent families at the hands of government forces.

Those constituents who participated in the Majlis Shoora meeting include Haji Ghulam Nabi Sumji, Bashir Ahmad Indrabi, Hakeem Abdul Rashid, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Ghulam Muhammad Nagoo, Muhammad Yaseen Aataie, Mohammad Maqbool Magami, Arshad Aziz, Khawaja Firdous Ahmad, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Zamrooda Habib, Bilal Ahmad Sidqui and G. A. Gulzar.