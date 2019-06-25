Don’t see Kashmir through prism of Indo-Pak ties alone: KVI

June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Voice International (KVI), a London based advocacy group has stated that Kashmir issue should not be looked at through the prism of Indo-Pak relationship, but should be considered as an independent issue for solution.

In a meeting held in London on Saturday, KVI members said the continued use of force has proved counterproductive and only reinforced hatred and alienation. “There is no alternative to a negotiated settlement. The guns should fall silent and peace process should be started to explore a solution acceptable to the people of Kashmir,” reads the KVI press release.

Expressing concern over the unabated killings in Kashmir, KVI Chairman Prof. M. A. Raina said: “Kashmir diaspora all over the world share the pain of their people back home. This suffering is caused because of the delay in solution of long pending political issue. The mistrust between India and Pakistan and their rigid attitude has caused Kashmiris to be the sufferers in different ways since 1947.

The armed conflict has not only affected the economic growth, but even our education and culture had to face the brunt.”

The meeting decided that KVI will approach British MPs of Indian and Pakistani origin to seek their support. “Moreover, KVI will also approach the British Foreign Office and embassies of different countries.”