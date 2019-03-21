Don’t resort to any malpractice: VC LAWDA warns officials

March 21, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Vows zero tolerance against corruption, no compromise on illegal constructions

Vice Chairman, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), Prasanna Ramaswamy Wednesday warned its officials not to resort to any kind of malpractice in the department and said there would be zero tolerance against corruption.

Addressing a media meet here, Ramaswamy said there will be zero tolerance against any kind of corruption in the LAWDA and he assured that whosoever is found guilty, strong action will be taken against him.

“Media has to play an active role in reporting about the Dal Lake and also highlighting the weaknesses of the administration,” he said adding the department will be open to everyone for any kind of information.

“We would be sharing each and everything with media and there will be no need to file RTI application to avail any information. It will boost the transparency in the department,” the VC said.

Ramaswamy said from the past 30 years, LAWDA has done some mistakes but assured that they won’t be repeated in future.

On Dal dwellers’ rehabilitation, he said they are thinking on the issue and recently Dal expert committee has discussed some plans that will be briefed to media in the next couple of days.

He said he will focus on grass root problems rather than diverting attention on unwanted issues.

Regarding illegal constructions, he said no new construction will be allowed till they get proper permission from the authority.

“Whosoever is found guilty will be punished as per the law of the land,” VC said.

Admitting that the enforcement teams of LAWDA are facing the dearth of manpower and they are working to resolve this grave issue.

“From past several years, there have been no promotions, no enhancement for these ground employees. If we ignore them they would resort to other means of making money,” he said.

Regarding use of deweeding machines in the Dal Lake, the VC said they will first see whether the process of deweeding can be done better manually or by using machines.

“There are always pro and cons of everything, we will look into the expenditure involved so that it doesn’t prove disastrous in sense in the future,” he said.

He said they have enough budgets to buy new machines but it will take some time to see which method is more helpful.