Don’t politicize Ghalib’s passport issue: PDP

March 08, 2019 |

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday urged government not to publicize grant of passport to Ghalib Guru.

In a statement issued here, PDP spokesperson said that government should refrain from politicizing issue of grant of passport to Ghalib Afzal Guru.

PDP’s chief spokesperson, Rafi Ahmad Mir, said that Ghalib was a brilliant student—who has excelled in studies with his own competence. “Now that he has expressed his desire to pursue higher studies abroad, this should strictly not be politicized,” Mir said. “Unfortunately a section of media has also misquoted Galib and this is unjustified that a child’s dream is politicized.”

Mir said that “our collective efforts should be to encourage him to lead a life of his choice.” He maintained that PDP had earlier appealed government to issue passport at an earliest, we urge the Governor to personally look into the matter and do justice.