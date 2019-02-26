Don’t play with fire: Mehbooba warns New Delhi

Says PDP, NC to adopt joint strategy to protect JK’s special status
‘Fiddling with Art 35-A will force people to hold other flag’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 25:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday warned New Delhi against playing with fire saying that people of Jammu Kashmir would be compelled to hold some other flag instead of “Tiranga” if Article 35-A would be fiddled.
Addressing a news conference at her Fairview residence at Gupkar, Mehbooba said fiddling with Article 35-A would lead to consequences which New Delhi had never witnessed from 1947 till date.
“Don’t push Kashmiris to the wall. There will be no one to even shoulder Indian flag, forget holding it in the hand,” Mehbooba said. “Don’t force people to hold any flag other than a Tiranga. I am warning you (GoI).”
Appealing all political parties to forge unity, Mehbooba said she was in a constant touch with National Conference (NC) President Omar Abdullah and soon a joint strategy would be adopted to protect the State’s special status.
“It is the time when we should rise above party affiliations and chalk out a strategy to safeguard interests of the State,” she said.
Mehbooba said any tinkering with the special status of the State would nullify the legitimacy of accession of J&K with India.
“Jammu Kashmir is India’s only Muslim-majority state, which acceded to India under certain conditions and that condition was Article 370. Article 35-A is part of Article 370 which confers certain rights to the citizens of the State,” she said.
Mehbooba said by launching assault on Article 35-A, attempts were being made to change the Muslim-majority character of the State.
Mehbooba said Kashmir was always made part of the election strategy to garner votes in mainland India.
“Ahead of 2014 polls, Afzal Guru was hanged and the court pronounced verdict as satisfying the collective conscience of the country. At present, attempts are being made to destabilise the situation in the State and create war hysteria to secure votes,” she said. “It is the testing time for the Supreme Court. It should understand that any fiddling with Article 35-A will nullify the legitimacy of accession with India.”
The Supreme Court (SC) is expected to hear petitions challenging the validity of Article 35-A of the constitution in J&K this week.
Speculations are rife that the Article might be revoked by the government and it may bring an ordinance to abrogate it.
On the arrest spree of the separatist and religious leaders, Mehbooba said it suits BJP’s politics.
The former chief minister said after 2016 uprising and Uri attack, she was put under pressure by New Delhi to launch a similar crackdown against separatists and religious leaders in Kashmir but she refused.
“I opposed such a directive and didn’t want any such thing to happen. At present, it is condemnable that people from various religious organisations are being bundled in jails and nocturnal raids are becoming a routine,” Mehbooba said. “After Pulwama attack, the anger of people is being deliberately diverted toward Kashmiris.”
Mehbooba also slammed the decision of withdrawing the security of separatists and other political leaders in the State, terming such action nothing but vendetta against those who dare to question and oppose the government policies.