Don't permit parking of vehicles at Batamaloo bus stand: HC to Govt

‘Site identified for construction of Mini Secretariat'
‘Site identified for construction of Mini Secretariat'
Syed RukayaSrinagar, Dec 03:
Jammu andKashmir High Court has directed the state government not to permit parking of vehicles at Batamaloo Bus Stand as the space has been identified for the construction of Mini-Secretariat. The direction came after Senior Additional Advocate General (AAG), BA Dar informed the court that the site is earmarked for raising the
construction of Mini-Secretariat only and “no vehicle whatsoever kind shall be permitted to be parked there.”
The division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sindhu Sharma while hearing the Public Interest Litigation directed that the space shall not be utilized for any parking purpose as the site is identified for Mini Secretariat.
The court directed BA Dar to file the updated status report with regard to compliance of directions passed by the court on 7th September 2018 within a period of four weeks. Court listed the matter on third week of February 2019. Senior Advocate Z.A Shah representing the petitioners submitted before the court that the directions passed by the court on September 12, 2018 have not been compiled with and “only Tata-Sumo/Taxi ownershave been allowed to park their
vehicles.” Refuting the argument of the petitioners counsel, BA Dar said, “Nobody has been permitted to park
his vehicle in the specified place,” which has been earmarked for the construction of Mini Secretariat. It was submitted before the court that the compliance has been filed by Chief Engineer PW (R&B) Department. Earlier, the application was filed by the All Traders Joint Coordination Committee, Batamaloo, submitting that the members of the applicant committee are deeply affected by the orders passed by the Court besides the administrative morders passed by the state government regarding the situation of the traffic in the City of Srinagar.
The court had earlier asked for the traffic expert Anuj Malhotra to assist the court. As per order dated 7th September 2018, the Traffic Advisor had submitted recommendations suggesting temporary measures as pilot project for a period of six months.
The recommendations of the Traffic Advisor extracted below shall be implemented forthwith for the time for a period of six months,He submitted that there is space available for having temporary parking of Sumos. The same should be identified by Srinagar Development Authority. The list of registration number with driver details of the identified
Sumos for this purpose shall be provided to the IG Traffic, J&K. "The All Traders & Transport Joint Coordination Committee (ATTJCC) shall have to provide an undertaking that no other Sumo shall be allowed to ply for this Trial purpose other than those which are identified.” It was pointed out in the recommendation that the ATTJCC shall
assist the Traffic Police in managing the Trial period and that it functions smoothly without any violations
and only the identified Sumos shall be allowed to enter the temporary Parking area. “The Sumos shall not make any
stops within the city limits, except the temporary parking at Batamaloo. The list of stops with number of
Sumos plying on the route shall be submitted to Traffic Advisor and IG Traffic J&K for consideration and approval,” it reads. It was also recommended by Traffic Advisor that Sumos shall have clearly written tags/ stickers on top and side to identify the Sumos clearly and any Sumo found in violation of any of the above conditions shall be reported and seized
by the Traffic Police. After going through the recommendations the court directed the authorities including applicant
committee to ensure that these recommendations should be strictly abided by. Anuj Malhotra informed the Court
that for feasible parking on roadsides there are almost 112 spots available and identified some of them are in use but the staff deputed to those parking slots is not trained which causes inconvenience to the public. He suggested that IT based parking be introduced so ease out such inconvenience. Court in this regard directed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation
(SMC) to address this issue with utmost urgency and report the court on next date of hearing. Court has further directed that no vehicle is allowed to park outside the busstands such as bust stand at Parimpora and Pantha Chowk. This PIL is pending since the year 2003 and raises several questions of significant of importance regarding the issue of traffic in the Kashmir province.