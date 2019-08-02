Don't pay heed to rumours: Div Com

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Friday said the rumours about government order on closing of schools and educational institutions were baseless and that no such order had been issued.
The Div Com asked the people not to pay heed to such rumours. He urged the people to contact concerned district commissioners for clarification on matters if needed.
