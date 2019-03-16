Don’t park vehicles underneath flyover: Traffic Police

It has been observed by the department, that some motorists park their vehicles underneath the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh Flyover, which is presently under construction.
All such motorists are advised to desist from such acts to avert any untoward incident/accident. Strict action under M.V. Act will be taken against violators.
