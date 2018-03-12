Don't mix tribal issues with land grabbing, demography : Gujjars

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 11:
The Gujjar tribe of Jammu and Kashmir today expressed dismay over the statements of some group of people who are trying to mix tribal issues with the problem of land grabbing or of demography and they called it as unfortunate and ill-timed.
They in a programme organised by Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation held here to discuss ‘Latest issues of tribal community ’ stated nomads /tribal are already in trouble due to tremendous pressures on them from various parts of state. They are looking for the help from all quarters purely on humanitarian grounds, to run their livelihood without in hindrance.
The programme was presided over by noted Tribal researcher, Dr Javaid Rahi and attended by tribal elders.
Today's appeal was issued by the community leaders in reaction to few media reports appeared in the a section of press issued by some leaders of Jammu based organisations opposing a directive of Chief Minister whereby , as per media reports , she asked the Government officers that the tribal population shouldn’t be disturbed or dislocated till tribal policy is adopted regarding their settlements.
The Gujjar community members termed such statement as disappointing and expressed anguish over growing intolerance towards tribal community.
Dr Javaid Rahi in his address stated that we Gujjars being resident of state owe all right to move in and settle in any part of the state lawfully. He said people must understand our nomadic way of life and livelihood broadly based on animal rearing which requires a lot of resources to put in , to run the daily affairs. He appealed Jammuties to be tolerant towards tribal. He also pleaded that Forest Right Act-2006 be extended to J&K state to rehabilitate nomads like other state rehabilitated.
He said if somebody is land grabber they should be taken to task but poor tribal should not be targeted.
He said since centuries together, we -the Gujjars- protect our animals like our kids so the cow protectors must need not to worry. He said, Jammu is traditionally known for tolerance, brotherhood and religious harmony and we appeal elders of majority community for strengthening of these old practices.
“Due to restriction in Tribal movement in several areas, the Gujjars-Bakerwals are already facing extreme adversities, toughest lifestyle, and lack of economic freedom owing to deficiency of resources so they (Tribal) deserve special attention of State and Central Governments,” the speakers said.
