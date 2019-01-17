Don’t miss January 26 function; JK Govt’s directive to employees

Srinagar:
Governor, Satya Pal Malik led administration has issued directive to its employees—warning them not to miss January 26 functions as failure to attend the function would be treated as “dereliction of duty and disobedience of government instructions.”
According to a circular issued by Deputy Secretary to the government, Chander Prakash all the officers and officials of the Government are being directed to attend the functions of the January 26-day celebrations “as part of their official duty”.
“Republic day is an important national day celebrated on 26 January each year. It is the duty of every government to attend the function which commemorates an important turning point in the history of our nation.
“All the officers and officials of the state government stationed at Jammu/Srinagar are, therefore, enjoined upon to attend the functions of the Republic day celebrations, 2019, at the university of Jammu/Sheri-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonwar, Srinagar respectively, as part of their official duty,” the circular reads. “Failure to attend the function will be constructed as dereliction of duty and disobedience of government instructions.” The circular also requested all high rank officers to make sure that the officials working under their administration to attend the function at their respective places.
“All the administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors/chief executives of the public sector undertakings are requested to ensure that all officers/officials working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar/Jammu, attend the function at their respective places,” it said.
Further, the order stated that the Managing Director, J&K SRTC Ltd and the Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation, shall ensure that the buses, canter vehicles of their corporations deployed for transportation of the employees of moving departments at Jammu report at their allotted government colonies, hotels, security zones etc at 8:00 a.m. on 26th Januray,2019 and facilitate to-and-fro movement of the employees for attending the January 26-day celebrations at University of Jammu.