Don’t migrate to other states, fight for your rights in JK: Gujjar leaders to community

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
The Gujjars leaders of Jammu and Kashmir advised their community members not to migrate towards other states of India and “fight vigorously for their rights as scheduled tribes (STs)” of state.
In a statement, the Gujjar leaders, in a programme organised here by Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation, made an extensive appeal to nomad Gujjars who are allegedly leaving Jammu and Kashmir permanently in search of better market for milk and milk products besides food and fodder for their animals .
The programme was presided over by renowned researcher and noted tribal scholars Dr. Javaid Rahi while a number of youth attended the programme.
Rahi in his address stated,” this is a matter of grave concern for the community that nomadic Gujjars are leaving the state in good number towards other states such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pardesh , Uttarakhand and other areas under multiple pressures”.
He said that the ‘Banhara’ (who lives in forests) Gujjars of Jammu, Samba , Kathua, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts are migrating to other states of India permanently , since last few years , as “they are facing extreme shortage of fodder, space for their animals besides security and other reasons”.
“Further , in absence of Forest Rights in J&K, closures on government lands, insurgency, Pakistan Firing on borders , low rates of milk products and because of growing communal tensions , the nomad Gujjars are leaving our state gradually which is unfortunate.”
The speakers of the programme, in their joint appeal, asked the community members not to leave Jammu and Kashmir state “as once you leave this place there will be no backway coming this side lawfully, in view of special status of state”.
They asked the community elders to rethink over the migration issues and fight hard for their constitutional rights in the state.
They said a “sympathy wave towards nomadic issues is evolving rapidly in power corridors and we have to wait for better deals from govt”.
The speakers appealed state government to restricted such migrations immediately.
They made an appeal to new Governor Satpal Malik to direct government to issue orders stopping the tribal permanent migration towards other states of India.
They further demanded that tribal of Jammu and Kashmir be treated at par with tribes of other states of India. “Presently no Act/ Acts passed by Parliament of India to empower tribes from time to time extended to Jammu and Kashmir state till date which includes Forest Rights Act, Political Reservation, SC/ST atrocities Act and others,” they added.