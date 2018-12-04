Don’t meddle with PRC: KEA to Raj Bhawan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Expressing serious concern over the plans of the Raj Bhawan to oversimplify issuance of Permanent Resident Certificates in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Economic Alliance Chairman Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan said such development was nothing but part of larger conspiracy against the special status of the state.
In a statement, Khan who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation said issuance of PRC shouldn’t be confused with the grant of basic facilities like “Bjili, Sadak and Paani” to the people.
“PRC cannot be seen through the prism of Public Service Guarantee Act, as the State Subject is the precious document which if issued hurriedly can only lead to further erosion of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir state,” Khan said.
“If the government goes ahead with the conspiracy to oversimplify issuance of PRC we will be left with no options but to take to streets because there cannot be any compromise on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
He asked the Raj Bhawan to issue formal orders to stop any move aimed at weakening the issuance of PRC.
He appealed the people of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh to be united for this collective cause. “The conspiracy to meddle with the PRC should be the concern of every citizen of this state as the collective cause of our special status,” he said.
Khan appealed the civil society and other stakeholders in all the three regions to be united for this collective cause.