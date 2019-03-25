Don’t let regionalism, prejudices divide us: Farooq

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Sunday urged the people across the State to forge unity for addressing common challenges that the State was facing saying that he desires a society free from communal strife, social injustice and inequality.

Addressing a gathering of people at Batwara, Sonwar, Farooq said the whole cluster of human virtues like empathy, compassion, kindness, generosity, and forgiveness forms the core of Islam and that the need of the hour was to imbue our lives with these intrinsic qualities of Islam.

“We should repent and ask for forgiveness from Allah. My father Sher-e-Kashmir (Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah) drew his energy from the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). He withstood political shenanigans, oppression and confinements for the protection of the State’s special character and integrity. Now it is for the youth to shoulder that legacy of his. However, we can’t put up a strong front against those as are inimical to the special constitutional position of our State unless we forge unanimity and not let regionalism, communalism and other prejudices divide us,” he said.

The three-time chief minister of the State said, “Our state is facing a grim situation, the communal forces and their cronies in the State are contriving to destroy our special character. However, it is up to us now to make clear to them how passionate we are about our integrity and special status.”

He said the forthcoming elections provide a vital opportunity to clean India and the State of communal filth.

“I am sure that people have made it a point to give a befitting reply to such forces bent upon destroying the pluralistic visage of the country,” Farooq said.

He later participated in the Fateh Khawani of late Ghulam Nabi Wani at his residence at Batwara.

Farooq visited the grief-stricken family of Wani and extended condolences to former MLC Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi and Youth National Conference Provincial President Ahsan Pardesi and prayed for the peace to the departed soul and strength to the grief-stricken family.



