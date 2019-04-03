About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 03, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

Don’t lecture Dogras on patriotism: Karan Singh to BJP

‘We created JK and gave it to you; you failed to keep it united’

 Former Sadar-e-Resayat and son of last Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh,c, on Tuesday criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for taking political mileage from Balakote air strike.
He also asked the Saffron party to refrain from giving lectures on patriotism to Dogras of Jammu.
“You are saying Jammu and Kashmir belongs to you. It belongs to you because we (Dogra Maharajas) made it, first and then, it was given to you in writing (referring to accession with India),” said former Sadar-e-Resayat, Dr Karan Singh, while speaking before a public meeting.
“We gave you Jammu and Kashmir but you failed to save it. Instead, you lost half of the State (to Pakistan), it is hardly half saved. We don’t need to learn patriotism from you.”
He said that Dogras are proud of making this State. “Our borders reached China and Russia. It did not happen by creating hype. Its border reached there because of sacrifices made by the Dogras,” he said.
He was addressing rally in support of his son Vikramaditya Singh who has been contesting from the Congress party for Udhampur-Doda-Kathua parliamentary seat against BJP’s Dr Jatinder Singh.
Dr Jatinder Singh is facing anti-incumbency in Udhampur-Doda-Kathua where Vikramaditya has been contesting with the support of National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“I was in Indira Gandhi’s cabinet, when Pakistan was divided into two parts that created Bangladeshi,” he said.
Without naming BJP, Dr Karan Singh said, “What strike are you talking about? Are you saying Congress did nothing? 93000 Pakistan soldiers were made prisoners,” he said.
Singh said that “Army belongs to all and it does not belong to any political party. How many of us (Dogras) are in Army or have retired from JAKLI. Do you have any idea”
While appealing the people to support his son Vikramaditya, he said, “the fight is between Vikramaditya, and Dr Jatinder Singh (BJP candidate), it is not between Prime Minister Narindra Modi and Vikramaditya Singh.”
He appealed people to vote and expressed hope that Vikramaditya should win with lead of one lakh votes. “First time, after forty years, Maharaja Hari Singh’s grandson is contesting for Udhampur-Doda-Kathua parliamentary seat,” he said.

 

 

