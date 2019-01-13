Don't leave stations without permission: DC Shopian directs officers

Shopian, January 12:
Deputy Commissioner, Dr Owais Ahmed Saturday directed the line departments to gear up men and machinery to face the challenges posed by fresh snowfall.
The DC directed the officers to not to leave stations and closely monitor the services to avoid inconvenience to the general public due to the inclement weather.
He asked them to advise the people not to visit the areas prone to snow avalanches and shooting stones. He said that people should follow the government advisory and take precautionary measures in the harsh winters.
The PHE department was asked to ensure the availability of drinking water in all habitations of the district. The DC warned that strict action will be taken against officials found absent from duty.