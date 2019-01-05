Don’t get swayed, our doors open for grievances: JRL to youth

Geelani, Mirwaiz, Malik address Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Jan 04:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Muhammad Yasin Malik Friday appealed youth not to get swayed by something (ISIS) that was being internationally condemned and rather raise their concerns with the pro-freedom leadership.
Addressing congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar along with other religious leaders who had gathered to observe Yaum-e-Taqadus over the desecration of Jamia Masjid’s pulpit last week, JRL said their doors were open for youth to highlight their grievances or to give their suggestions on taking the “Kashmir movement” forward.
Pledging not to let “miscreants” desecrate Jamia Masjid, the Mirwaiz said it was youth who were sacrificing their lives for the right to self-determination.
“We (JRL) know that youth have strong sentiments toward the Kashmir movement. They want to be heard which they are not being allowed to,” the Mirwaiz said. “Our youth is being suppressed on every front. Colleges and schools often get closed down whenever youth raise their voices against injustice.”
The Mirwaiz said in recent times many articles and opinion pieces were written that JRL did not allow youth in their ranks.
“We welcome our youth. If they feel that their aspirations are not being addressed, I appeal them to visit us (JRL) with their suggestions,” he said.
However, the Mirwaiz cautioned youth not to get carried away with their emotions.
Raising the slogan, ‘Kashmir Ka Tarjuman: Nawjawan Nawjawan’, the Mirwaiz said youth needs to be vigil about the “miscreants” who were bent upon weakening the “resistance movement” by diverting its course and linking it to some global agenda.
The Mirwaiz said that no country recognises Kashmir as part of India but addresses it, “as a dispute between India and Pakistan that needs to be resolved amicably”.
Reacting to Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement that New Delhi was ready for unconditional talks with the Hurriyat, the Mirwaiz said there never was any offer of “unconditional” dialogue at any point by the current government at New Delhi.
“To put the record straight, the truth is there never was any offer of unconditional talk at any point by this government. On the contrary, all effort by this government has been toward a military solution with the view to integrate Kashmir and even to do away with its special status,” the Mirwaiz said. “Hurriyat has always maintained that the way forward is through sincere deliberations among the stakeholders that include people of Kashmir, Pakistan and India.”
The Mirwaiz also raked up former BJP minister Yashwant Sinha’s statement in which he had said that India was holding on to Kashmir only by its military might.
Addressing the gathering, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik said the doors of the leaders were open for youth and they should put forth their grievances rather than getting swayed with something (ISIS) which was being internationally condemned.
“I on behalf of Syed Ali Geelani sahab and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq sahib appeal youth not to get swayed by something (ISIS) that is being internationally condemned by all sections of the society, rather raise their concerns with the pro-freedom leaders,” Malik said.
He said youth were welcome to visit the residences of Geelani or Mirwaiz to put forth their grievances and suggestions.
“If JRL won’t entertain your (youths) concerns than you can blame us. But don’t get influenced by something that nobody supports,” Malik said.
He said Kashmiris should present themselves as victims before the international community rather than projecting someone on which nobody objects if “India bombards Kashmir”.
“We are being ruthlessly suppressed. Every day parents have to shoulder their sons to graveyards. Our children are being blinded. This is what we need to showcase at international platforms,” Malik said.
He also castigated PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for visiting families of militants.
“People who mocked at youth by linking their killing with toffee and doodh are today visiting the same families,” Malik said.
Lashing out at people on social media, who Malik described as so-called “torch bearers” of Azadi, Malik said that these elements were again creating a notion that to keep the rightwing BJP and RSS at bay, people should vote in the upcoming elections.
Hurriyat (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani while addressing the gathering over phone from his residence due to his ill health said the desecration of Jamia Masjid was an attempt to link “Kashmir’s indigenous struggle with the global terror groups”.
“It is a conspiracy to defame the sacred movement of Kashmir,” Geelani said.
The Hurriyat leader said after failing to crush Kashmir movement on every front, “India and its agencies are now trying to divide Kashmiris on religious lines”.
Geelani also called for unity to take Kashmir movement to its logical conclusion.
Speaking on the occasion, many religious leaders from all sects expressed their outrage over the desecration of Jamia Masjid by some masked youth.
Others who spoke on the occasion included Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman Zahid Ali, Jamiate-e-Ahlihadith representative Zubair Tahiri, head of the Anjuman-e-Himatul Islam Moulana Showkat Hussain Keng, the representative of Anjuman-e-Shar-e-Shian G M Nagoo, and Parwan-e-Wilayat Patron Moulana Sibt Muhammad Shabiri and other religious leaders.
The leaders reiterated that Anjuman-e-Auqaf, the managing body of Jamia Masjid, would not allow the repeat of the sacrilegious act committed by some miscreants last Friday and would put in their blood and sweat to protect the sanctity of the Grand Masjid.
Last week, some masked youth stormed Jamia Masjid, unfurling Islamic State (ISIS) flags and briefly occupying the pulpit after congregational prayers before vanishing in thin air.
The leadership also paid rich tributes to the 53 civilians killed by the government forces on January 6, 1993 in Sopore and announced a complete shutdown would be observed in Sopore on this day.