Don’t fall prey to deceitful slogans of political vultures: Geelani warns people

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday asserted that repeated frisking, arrests, nocturnal raids, cyber curbs and cordon and search operations were highly worrisome.
In a statement issued here, Geelani alleged “our oppressor celebrates its festive with the innocent blood of Kashmiris.”
Paying tributes to slain Khanmoh militants of Srinagar encounter, Geelani said “administrative representative of our oppressor pretends to be hurt by the daily blood-shed, but at the same time joins the chorus of celebrations on these unabated spree of killings and takes lead to congratulate his armed “braves” – to have eliminated a good number of Kashmiris.”
“Nation—which is forced to shoulder the coffins of their dear ones, witnessing ruthless destruction all around—should always keep itself in introspective mode and see if any action minor or major helps its occupier,” Geelani said. “If we fail to introspect and continue to be be fooled by the deceitful hallow slogans of development and prosperity—we have no moral or legal right to participate in large numbers in the funerals of our brave hearts.”
“These political vultures every time come up with a new and deceitful slogan and we as a nation repeatedly fall prey to their cunning narratives,” Geelani said.