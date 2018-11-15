About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Don’t expect walkover in LA polls: Omar to Madhav

Published at November 15, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 14:

 The former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president, Omar Abdullah on Wednesday asked rightwing Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav not to expect walkover in Legislative Assembly polls.
Reacting to a statement of BJP General Secretary, Ram Madhav asking NC and PDP to clear whether they would be contesting the Assembly polls, Omar in a series of tweets said, “You got the control of a handful of towns and cities because NC and PDP stayed away and Congress did such a poor job of putting up a fight, do you really think that NC and PDP will give a walkover in the assembly polls.”
He said that was sensible on part of Madhav to clear the air about government formation in the State.
“Sensible to clear the air about imminent government formation. There are far too many middle men and power hungry people trying to convince everyone in J&K that their entry in to the secretariat is imminent,” Omar tweeted.

