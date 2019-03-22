Don’t delay payment to contractors: Ansari to Guv admin

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

People’s Conference (PC) senior leader, and the party’s candidate for Srinagar parliamentary constituency, Irfan Reza Ansari, has expressed concern over the government proposal to release small amounts of money to contractors in lieu of the works done under constituency development fund.

“The Finance Department’s proposal to release only 15% payment to contractors is bizarre. It is injustice with the contractor community of the state that has been working under the most trying circumstances,” he said in a statement.

Ansari appealed the governor administration to revoke the proposal. “Payment to contractors should not be delayed. Governor must look into the issue,” he added.