Don’t create slums in Srinagar while rehabilitating Dal dwellers: Mufti

Minister for Tourism, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti Thursday asked officials not to create slums across summer capital, Srinagar while rehabilitating Dal dwellers here.
The minister was speaking at an interactive meeting on Urban Infrastructure in the tourism hub of Srinagar City.
The meeting was attended by the representatives from SMC, SDA, LAWDA, UEED who gave separate power point presentation on the statues of ongoing development projects and schemes being executed in the city.
The Minster said that the LAWDA’s Dal dwellers rehabilitation plan should be scientific and not a forcible eviction to them. “Why would they prefer to go out of Dal Lake of they are rehabilitated in a slum like area,” minister asked.
Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court few years back had directed the State Government to identify about 7,526 kanals of land to be handed over to the Lakes And Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) for rehabilitation of Dal Lake dwellers.
A Division Bench, comprising the then Chief Justice Bashir Ahmed Khan and Justice Bashir Ahmad Kirmani, had directed the State Government to comply with the court orders. The court had also directed the Deputy Commissioner, Badgam to cooperate with the LAWDA and allot 7,526 kanals and 6 marlas to the authority for rehabilitation of Dal dwellers.
