Don't believe rumours on social media: Police

Published at February 27, 2019 06:07 PM 0Comment(s)1806views


Don

Agencies

Srinagar

Urging people not to believe rumours being spread on social media, a spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir police warned that rumour mongers would be dealt with strictly.

In a statement here on Wednesday afternoon, spokesman urged people to stay away from rumours. He said certain social media platforms are indulging in rumour mongering. He warned stern action against them.

Spokesman said for any assistance people can contact Police Control Room (PCR) or local police station or 01942451515.

