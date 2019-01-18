Don’t become rubber stamps in the hands of political parties: Rasheed tells admin

‘Let people, not agencies decide what masses want’
‘Let people, not agencies decide what masses want’
Ramban:
Urging state administration not to become “rubber stamps” in hands of political parties, AIP president and former MLA, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Thursday said that people must be given an option to decide their fate.
In a statement issue here, Rasheed claimed that AIP was the only viable political alternative that can truly and sincerely speak for the political aspirations of people of the state.
“To hide their failures, all these parties have been constantly misusing their position and not allowing AIP to take its mission to every nook and corner of the state,” Rasheed claimed. The party spokesperson said that Rasheed along with otyehr functionaries was addressing gathering at Khari Ramban today. Rasheed said that neither talking about resolution to Kashmir dispute amounts to being communal nor fighting against VIP culture, miss governance and nepotism is a crime.
“Let people of Jammu and Kashmir decide what they want, not the agencies. Kashmir issue is not that of a religion or a region but it has affected every single individual and its resolution will open a new era of development in the entire state,” he said. “It is BJP, congress and their puppets in J&K who don’t want to people even listen about the dividends of resolution of Kashmir dispute.”
Rasheed said that New Delhi has nothing significant to show that could authenticate its claims of J&K being put on track to become a state that could compete at national and international level. “Failure of New Delhi to construct even a pity four lane road from Jammu to Srinagar, the miserable living conditions of people living in Chinab valley and outsourcing all resources exposes New Delhi’s real intentions.”