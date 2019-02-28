Don’t abrogate Article 35A

Er Auqib Yousuf
In the modern era, the ethnic identity has no meaning but the demographics has the clamor stance, which is verily defined by its demarcations and the demarcation of J&K is Article 35/A. Article 35/A, an amendment made by the then president of India on 14th of May 1954 to the original lines of Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which was revealing state subject and special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Such special rights were amended as compensation to their invasion into the state affairs, which was based on the "instrument of accession”, signed by that time ruler Shri Maharaja Hari Singh and then governor general of India Lord Louis Mountbatten on Oct 26, 1947, known as the accession day.
The challenges and petitions are presented to the SC of India against the exercise of the article which lead unrest and heat exchange of words from mid 2018 in the state. The various violence incidents were also visible during the past 8 months that emphasizes the issue more deeply.
At the end, everyone want to deliver his valor in either way, but what is the right? Let see first the challenges challenging the said article.
Article 368: It reveals that any amendment must bypassed first by parliament, but Article 35/A was a presidential order and had bypassed the parliament. But, interestingly there were 41such subsequent orders made after 1954 and therefore to challenge such a line before SC need first to challenge all such 41orders.
Article 14: Law of equality. The outright to it is that article 35/A is itself defining equality which provides a same tag to all from the triangular Kanyakumari to the apex of Jammu and Kashmir ,the citizen of India, otherwise J&K were had autonomy with its own prime minister. So it is article 35/A which ensures the invasion to the defense, foreign affairs and the communication of J&K.
In other words, it it seems inequality then the semblance would then shift to 1947 situation. And it should be keep in mind that law of equality doesn't mean a gazette officer and a class IV should be accompanied by same salary, hence need to respect the status of each and everyone in the society and ensure them the rights according to their identity.
Women inequality: Emphasizing women inequality by raising the point that a women is denied from her hierarchy when she marries outside the state.
I think it is a fault of narrow vision because Article 35 /A never states a women to be denied from the heirs, instead the Article defines that the land couldn’t be given to her in such condition, but if a citizen cares truly the rights of a women, he can give the money compensation for the land which is generally a ritual in the society when dealing with the heirs of a women, so that she could have the land in her vicinity bought in equivalent of the compensation money for her original heirs.
But one isn’t satisfied by the way, then it is a clear statement that J&K is a very culture sensitive state, in which the relations are generally done within the same community. So such type of possibility is always an exception let it be 10%, but for the sake of 10% one can’t put 90% in the malaise.
Valmikis oppression: Valmikis "the Safia karmacharis" who were brought in J&K in 1957 and were rewarded with state subject with the pledge that until they will confer to their profession theirs generations would be provided with the state subject. That clearly suggests that their couldn't change their profession of scavenging until they have to enjoy state subject.
But the line of interest is that they were brought after 1956, that means after the day 14 may 1956 upto which who were enlisted with the residency were only provided the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC).
That means if they are changing their profession and at the same time are also getting PRC that is clearly inequality with the people who were declared non residents or the situation has to be shifted pre-1956, so that they will get their original hierarchy.
Backwardness in Industrial sector:
- Most of the urban land is now occupied in one or other way, that means to allocate industries so late, would be now always a difficult job
- The rural sides of most of J&K are covered with forestry and which ensures way to tourism and hence most of the state’s economy. Therefore, any act in this sector can result the loss of stabilized and developed tourism for the sake of a thing which has no guarantee and would take 10-15 years to atleast stabilize. So one should think about the circumstances and the possible financial challenges in those years
- The most profit from the industrialization would be always taken by the non residents because if it would’ve been the ably of resident, it would have almost born and the reason behind it is the underdeveloped financial growth
- This type of issue can only a resident raise, what is the matter with the non-residents who indulge their conscience into the development and backwardness of residents
Discriminatory acts: Always any kind of such offender as reported are in tolerable in the name of residence but that doesn’t mean in the cast systems the identity of higher cast people was demolished instead a lawful action must be taken against the victims.
Inapplicable for the admissions in the state colleges: It isn’t only in the J&K, it is same with the medical colleges of Andra Pradesh and Telangana.
At the same, there are colleges in J&K where non residents get admission like NIT Srinagar, IIT Jammu etc. If the case was with these centrally funded college then it was matter of conscience.
I clasp now these are enough lines defining the satisfactive aspect of Article 35/A. That is why the people of J&K are so eager to its continuation.
