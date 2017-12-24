Donald Trump is on wrong side

Mohammed Sharjeel
sharbenzz@gmail.com
After two decades of negotiations on a successor to the Kyoto Protocol, 195 countries in Paris in December 2015 finally pledged to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions.
While the Obama administration successfully managed to impress upon the nations to craft a policy which is voluntary in nature of rather than a binding treaty.
In the newly crafted “pledge and review” arrangement, each country declared its own “intended nationally determined contribution” (INDC) to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
This allowed the parties to shape their commitments to their distinctive national circumstances, rather than adopting a one-size fits all formula. COP21 was a United Nation’s (UN) Conference on Climate Change in Paris held between November and December 2015 to put undesirable environmental changes into perspective and find solutions for them. The major achievement of this Conference was the Paris Agreement.
Almost 195 countries signed a milestone accord on climate change, and for the first time agreed to take action to contain greenhouse gas emissions. This was achieved after two weeks of inexorable negotiations, where all nations of the world came up with a new agreement that will try to find the ways to stop the release of greenhouse gases in to the atmosphere by 2050.
The stupendous achievement of the Paris Agreement, which will come into effect in 2020, is that all states will be required to work on climate change. As per the deal, the world will aim to settle down global warming well below 2° above pre-industrial levels, and even less if achievable.
The declaration of the Paris Agreement succeeded a bitter internal strife between developed and developing nations as they struggled to find a successor to the 1997 Kyoto Protocol.
But the Paris pact was smoothened by a decision to allow countries to offer their own pledges to cut emissions, rather than have goals forced on them through the UN process. The United States while retreating from the historic 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, President Donald J. Trump fulfilled one of his most infamous campaign promise.
But far from making America “great again,” the decision had jeopardized U.S. national security and it sabotaged Americas global leadership role and it accelerated the environmental crisis of enormous magnitude from which not even an isolationist America can escape.
The Trump administration’s argument that the Paris Agreement is unfair and harsher to the American economy than on the other major GHG emitting countries like India and China.
However, the argument is clearly vague as the implementation of the treaty would benefit all the countries and if all countries choose to desert the treaty, the negative effects would be carried by all countries alike, including the USA.
Some of the wiles put forth by Trump administration to excuse the withdrawal, such as about coal expansion in China and India, are factually incorrect. China is no longer aggressive in setting up new coal-fired power plants – in fact, it is shutting down its coal-fired power plants.
India has also been moving rapidly in the solar power field and setting up significant capacities in order to decrease coal dependency.
While Trump’s administration is encouraging energy production from fossil fuels, in early January 2017, China took a huge step toward its clean energy transition with an announcement of $361 billion investment in its renewable energy generation by 2020. The investment will lead to the creation of around 13 million jobs in its energy sector.
This step will help the world’s largest CO2 emitter to decrease its dependency on coal consumption and promote clean energy usage.
At the same time India also revised its standards for coal-fired thermal power plants and, from 2017, the country’s thermal power plants will have to decrease their particulate matter (PM) emissions by as much as 40 percent.
Ultimately, continuing with their efforts to decrease carbon emissions, China, India, and the EU will assume a leadership role as far as climate change is concerned.
Trump’s narrow minded decision of withdrawal ignores a reality of current global life: The United States cannot protect itself from trans-boundary threats by pretending to be an island and by building walls across its boundaries, in the hope of protecting itself from dangers that never respect the borders.
By withdrawing the United States, Trump is taking the lead in knocking down the most important multilateral agreement of the twenty-first century.
Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement is unscientific and is based on poor economics. The decision is misguided and dishonest. Former Mexican President Vincente Fox may have summed it up best when he said: “The United States has stopped being the leader of the free world.Hence, the USA’s decision had destroyed the worldwide goodwill regarding the environment and climate change.”
This is all the more problematic because the climate targets set by the Paris Agreement are in themselves not enough to limit the increase in global average temperatures to a maximum of two degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.
There is a feeling that the announcement of June 1st has intensified the risks posed by the negative effects of climate change, which could lead to more floods, tornados, droughts, forest fires and climate refugees – also in the USA.
Author is a research scholar at University of Kashmir
0 Comment(s)