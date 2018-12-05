Domestic violence on rise in Kashmir

670 complaints registered with Police this year
Rabiya BashirSrinagar Dec 4:
The sole women’s police station at Rambagh Srinagar receives 65 complaints of domestic violence cases every month.
According to the official records of the police station, in the year 2018, 670 complaints of domestic violence cases were registered and the number is increasing.
In the eleven months of this year, around 667 domestic violence cases and 40 FIRs were also lodged.
A senior official at the Rambagh police station said that the domestic violence cases and matrimonial disputes are very common in Kashmir.
He said that they are lodging at least two to three FIRs per month in these cases.
“This year we have lodged 40 FIRs under section 498A, 406 and 506. We have seen cases of domestic violence in which husbands are beating their wives and in some cases, in-laws are also involved. There are also cases in which husband and wife are fighting for gold jewellry,” he said.
Abdul Majeed, an official in the police station said that they receive domestic violence complaints from Budgam, Ganderbal and mostly from the Srinagar District. “We have a helpline here. People who are facing problems are calling us. Once they approach us, we call both the parties. We also do counseling here,” he said.
The police station has received 650 complaints of domestic violence in the last year. “In 2017, we have filed around 33 cognizable registrations”.
Khalida Parveen, Station House Officer (SHO) at Women’s Police Station said, “I am trying my best to solve every type of case. We are receiving mostly domestic violence cases. The matrimonial dispute is a serious concern. I do counseling of both husband and wife along with their families. Some cases are being solved here and some cases do not improve.”
According to the officials, the cycle of violence is breaking the endurance of women and most of them just want to leave the abusive relationships.
“We have seen the growing number of cases of cruelty by husbands, in-laws and of dowry deaths,” said an official.